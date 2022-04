A new Mother Lode Roundup queen will be crowned for the first time since 2019 when the parade and rodeo return from a two-year hiatus on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 7-8. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse in Jamestown kicked off the queen contest Saturday at a meet-and-greet event featuring the four candidates vying for the title — Kyndal Castle, Beaumont Lee Cook, Macy Anne Liotta and Kaitlyn Rumsey — who were guided by the current queen, Rayna Rogers, 19, of Jamestown, and their coach, Krista Howell, of Sonora.

