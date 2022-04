Kurt Vile has shared a woodsy video for his new song “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).” It’s taken from his forthcoming album, (watch my moves). Check it out below. This is the third single Vile has shared from (watch my moves), following “Like Exploding Stones” and “Hey Like a Child. The album, due out April 15 via his new label Verve, is the Philadelphia-based artist’s follow-up to 2018’s Bottle It In.

