Cool Weekend Ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers will be possible through mid-evening, with gradually clearing skies overnight.

Saturday will begin with sunshine, but skies will become variably cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers developing. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, but will subside Saturday night as high pressure settles into the region. Some areas could be placed under a frost advisory Saturday night and again Sunday night as the cool air remains in place over the region. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the low 60s.

We'll see a warm-up next week as southerly winds return to the area. High will reach the low 70s Monday under partly cloudy skies and should break above 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. A storm system and associated cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area next Thursday and Friday.

