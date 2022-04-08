ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out on a Limb: Getting the most out of your census visit

By Tom Mooney Out on a Limb
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
With the recent release of the long-awaited U.S. Census of 1950, the genealogists of America have been having a truly busy time.

The National Archives has set up a link. Go to 1950Census.Archives.gov. From there you can go anywhere you need.

At the very start, you’ll find plenty of background and statistics, as well as helpful tips you can use to get the most out of your visit. You’ll also see that advice is offered by professionals at History Hub.

Especially helpful is the “Resources” section. It contains lots of information about just what’s in the census and unravels the terminology you have to know before you can make best use of the census material. If you’re new to using the census, spend some time there.

I direct attention to the “Questions Asked” section, which will answer many of the concerns genealogists will have. There you will learn, for instance, where college students and other people away from home were counted. Not every census does such counts in the same way.

Incidentally, this was the last census compiled largely through personal visits by census takers.

The Bureau of the Census warns, however, that names in the name index might not be completely accurate because they derive from a process called optical character recognition.

Here is where genealogists themselves can help. Says the census, “The website will feature a transcription tool to enable users to submit name updates, which will improve the accuracy of the name index and make the records more accessible for everyone.”

In other words, we will be participants in the census as well as users of it.

Good luck to everyone.

Historical DNA: The ancient migrations and settlements that helped to form our world of historic times are becoming more understandable, thanks to ongoing scholarship. Recently, an interdisciplinary group of experts using DNA from thousands of sets of remains found that the Avars – an influential people in Eastern and Central Europe before year 1000 – had migrated from East Central Asia.

The findings were published recently by the Institute of Advanced Study, in Princeton. NJ.

What does such work mean for American genealogists? Well, the further back we trace our DNA today, the more we need to know who lived where and when. Our personal DNA maps, with their odd-shaped patterns, do not represent anything static. It is up to us to figure out how these patterns developed and what they mean.

We owe it to ourselves to become familiar with scholarship like this, which can show migration and invasion routes, as well as settled communities. Knowing where our ancestors of a thousand or more years ago lived can help guide our modern genealogical research into the most profitable paths as well as suggest answers to anomalies that turn up.

Reopenings: Remember to keep checking for the latest operating hours and reopenings of your favorite libraries and other sources of genealogical and historical research. Their websites and Facebook pages will tell you what’s going on. At the very least, you’ll find phone numbers to call to get your questions answered. The Times Leader’s “Happenings” column, found in Section 3, is another good source of information about meetings and events.

By the way, if you find a particular library or organization especially helpful, participate in a fund-raiser or take out a membership. These organizations have been having a rough time of it over the past two years. It’s time to help the people and institutions that are helping you.

When I first started talking about legalizing adult-use marijuana, I got the expected question from constituents, friends, and colleagues: How could I, as a former U.S. Marshal, support legalizing marijuana?. I have reached this position after thoughtful study over the past...
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A new program dashboard has launched with detailed data about the Commonwealth's homeowner relief program for individuals who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or...
