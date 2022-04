Paul Dano is famous for getting beat up. An immensely talented performer who has received several accolades in his career, Dano is also undeniably famous for how often he gets tossed around and roughed up in his roles. It’s become so ubiquitous that Okja director Bong Joon-ho once remarked that South Korean moviegoers associate Dano with this trait. The filmmaker also intentionally wrote a scene for Dano’s character in Okja playing on audience expectations for the actor to get roughed up. Yes, Dano is one of modern cinema’s great punching bags, but there’s so much more going on with this performer than just how he can take a punch on-screen.

