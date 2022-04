Click here to read the full article. SCIENCE CLASS: Fans and followers of artist Ed Ruscha now have the option of not just buying his art but wearing it, too. The octogenarian has teamed up with (RED) and Gagosian to create a limited-edition scarf to help provide more equitable access to COVID-19 relief. The silk twill scarf is imprinted with “Science Is Truth Found Out” and is produced by Massif Central in Italy.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveStudio Visit With Francesco Clemente The limited-edition scarves will...

ADVOCACY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO