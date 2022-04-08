ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson will throw ceremonial first pitch for Rockies' opener

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TKTP_0f3TZ3oQ00

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will throw the ceremonial first pitch when the Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2022 season opener on Friday afternoon, according to a report from Kyle Newman of the Denver Post.

Wilson teased that he will be at the game in a video posted on the Broncos’ official Twitter page, all but confirming the poorly-kept secret of Friday’s opening pitch.

Wilson was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of high school in 2007 but he elected to attend NC State instead, where he played football and baseball. While in college, he was drafted by the Rockies in 2010 and he played as a second baseman for Colorado’s Class A Short Season affiliate that summer.

In 2011, Wilson played for the Rockies’ Class A affiliate, but he then entered the NFL draft in 2012. His MLB rights were acquired by the Texas Rangers in 2013 and he was later acquired by the New York Yankees in 2018.

Wilson previously threw ceremonial first pitches several times for the Seattle Mariners while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Friday’s game at Coors Field will begin at 2:10 p.m. MT.

Comments / 2

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

This Cleveland Browns trade for DK Metcalf is so bad it hurts

Jake Trotter pitched the most absurd trade ever for DK Metcalf and the Cleveland Browns. Jake Trotter is good at his job as a reporter. He is bad at his hobby of fantasy GM’ing. Trotter took part in a recent ESPN article where he, representing the Browns, and six other writers representing teams (Jets, Saints, Packers, Chiefs, Falcons, Eagle) proposed trades for DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Kyle Newman
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#American Football#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Denver Post#Broncos#The Baltimore Orioles#Nc State#Mlb#The Texas Rangers#The New York Yankees#The Seattle Mariners#The Seattle Seahawks#Coors Field
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy