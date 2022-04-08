Russell Wilson will throw ceremonial first pitch for Rockies' opener

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will throw the ceremonial first pitch when the Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2022 season opener on Friday afternoon, according to a report from Kyle Newman of the Denver Post.

Wilson teased that he will be at the game in a video posted on the Broncos’ official Twitter page, all but confirming the poorly-kept secret of Friday’s opening pitch.

Wilson was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of high school in 2007 but he elected to attend NC State instead, where he played football and baseball. While in college, he was drafted by the Rockies in 2010 and he played as a second baseman for Colorado’s Class A Short Season affiliate that summer.

In 2011, Wilson played for the Rockies’ Class A affiliate, but he then entered the NFL draft in 2012. His MLB rights were acquired by the Texas Rangers in 2013 and he was later acquired by the New York Yankees in 2018.

Wilson previously threw ceremonial first pitches several times for the Seattle Mariners while playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Friday’s game at Coors Field will begin at 2:10 p.m. MT.