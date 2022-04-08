ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Feel Like Absolute Royalty in This Tie-Strap Dress

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

We have been totally obsessing over tie-strap dresses lately. Especially pieces like this — they just make Us feel like we should be wearing them in a lush garden filled with blooming flowers while enjoying high tea in the shade of a tree, its leaves swaying ever so gently in the wind.

Basically, we get everyday royal vibes from tie-strap dresses. And the straps are only the beginning. It’s the silhouette, the comfortable fit, the whole experience. In this specific case, we also love that we’re getting one we adore for under $40. We can even grab it in more than one color!

Get the Goranbon Floral Maxi Tie-Strap Dress for just $37 at Amazon!

This dress has a smocked torso, keeping things both stretchy and trendy, along with a dainty ruffle trim at the square neckline. Adorable. The skirt portion, which starts up at the waist to elongate the legs and define the waist, is flowier. It reaches down to the ankle area, though the exact length will depend on your height!

This dress also comes in four different colorways. We first spotted the white version with its small pink rose print, but we quickly fell in love with the other three options as well. There’s a beautiful turquoise shade with a more abstract print that almost resembles a grassy field, a version with larger red and pink blooms and a black version with earth-tone florals. Is it bad if we want one of each? They’d pretty much make up our entire spring and summer wardrobe!

Get the Goranbon Floral Maxi Tie-Strap Dress for just $37 at Amazon!

This dress, which is lined, by the way, is even adjustable. Yes, you untie and retie the straps yourself for the perfect fit! You know when a dress fits perfectly, except the straps are either too tight or don’t lie flush against your skin? That’s yet another reason why we love tie-strap dresses. It’s not only about how cute they are!

Whether you’re wearing this frock with a pair of sneakers, sandals, heels or flats, it’s going to have you feeling incredibly chic (and comfy) the moment you put it on. That’s all we really want from our clothes!

Get the Goranbon Floral Maxi Tie-Strap Dress for just $37 at Amazon!

Shoppers Are Calling This the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’ — Now on Sale

Read article

Not your style? Shop more from Goranbon here and discover more dresses at Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

