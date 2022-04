Did you know there are only four escape rooms in Lubbock? Don't worry, each one is very different. One is even outdoors. Escape rooms are fun for any good, no matter if it's friends, family, work or so much more. No matter your skill level, each escape room in Lubbock has a different room to challenge your smarts. Just don't forget to book your appointment so you get the room you want.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO