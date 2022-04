DAYTON — The University of Dayton has been awarded more than $1.3 million for students studying science, technology, engineering and math fields. The University is a part of the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s “Choose Ohio First” program, which hopes to strengthen the state economy by “building a strong pipeline of STEM graduates for Ohio’s workforce need,” according to a release by UD.

DAYTON, OH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO