Saint Louis, MO

Soup Kitchen Club serves St. Patrick Center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakville High School Soup Kitchen Club prepared and served meals to 20 women...

FOX 2

Ballwin boot camp benefits St. Patrick Center programs

BALLWIN, Mo.–A half-hour boot camp workout Saturday helped a local non-profit that helps others get back on their feet. Fit Body Boot Camp offered some classes Saturday morning to raise funds for the St. Patrick Center. Business owners ask around for organizations that could use the help and this month, perhaps fittingly, being the month […]
BALLWIN, MO
Morning Sun

Beal native returns to take helm of soup kitchen

The Isabella Community Soup Kitchen was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic when Sara Schafer left it to take a job in metro Detroit. When it reopens for in-person meals, it’ll have a revamped kitchen and an expanded dining room that was open for only a short time and Schafer as its new executive director.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Cincinnati CityBeat

Fifty West Serving Glittery Green Beer for St. Patrick's Day

If you head to Fifty West Brewing Company this St. Patrick's Day, you might find a pot of gold somewhere else other than at the end of a rainbow: in your own toilet. The brewery is serving up glitter-infused green beer for the holiday, saying the "beautiful shamrock green sparkly brew will be on tap tomorrow for the brave out there." They'll be pouring until it runs out.
WNCT

Shuck ‘N Pluck returns to raise money for Joy Soup Kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville locals came out to the American Legion building on Saturday to enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, chicken and BBQ during the 22nd Annual Shuck ‘N’ Pluck Fundraiser. “This event is one of our biggest events of the year that we give back to a local nonprofit organization in our community,” said Jessica […]
Cleveland Scene

Skyline Chili Once Again Serving Green 3-Ways for St. Patrick's Day

The luck of the Irish has brought a true culinary pot of gold to Ohio once again. On March 17, participating Skyline Chili locations* will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day by serving up "Green Ways," aka 3-, 4- and 5-Ways made with what the restaurant is calling "shamrock green" spaghetti.
Buffalo News

This week: St. Patrick's Day Weekend, Soup at the Market, Arkells

St. Patrick's Day parades. Niagara Falls' starts at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at Old Falls and First streets. Old First Ward's Old Neighborhood Parade begins at noon Saturday, March 19, at the Valley Community Center. On Sunday, March 20 the Delaware Avenue parade begins at 2 p.m. in Niagara Square.
Daily Local News

Uptown! in West Chester serving up St. Patrick’s Day special

WEST CHESTER — The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) will be shamrockin’ and rollin’ this St. Patrick’s Day as it hosts Irish-inspired events including a performance by Irish folk artists Whiskey Rovers and the hilarious comedic entertainment of the Boston Comedy Festival.
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Greater Cincinnati Bars Serving Green Beer for St. Patrick's Day

Cincinnati was recently named the 16th best city in the nation to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and these parties help prove that distinction. If you're looking for somewhere to chug green beer on March 17 itself, or just start drinking with your breakfast, these events have you covered. Note: This...
News On 6

Saint Patrick's Day Beer & Cheddar Soup

TULSA, Oklahoma - Saint Patrick's Day is this Thursday and we are getting ready for the holiday here at 4. Carolyn Piguet from "Piguet's Prime Time" joined us in the "Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen" to show us how to make "Saint Patrick's Day Beer and Cheddar Soup."
NorthEast Times

St. Patrick’s Day

Music awakening all over soiled earth. from roped ends, swing out tolling. of St. Patrick’s dreamlike vision. to save from sin my ancestors. Diane Sahms-Guarnieri, a native Philadelphia poet living in Lawndale since 1986, is author of four full-length poetry collections and most recently a chapbook, COVID-19 2020 A Poetic Journal (Moonstone Press, 2021). Published in North American Review, Sequestrum Journal of Literature & Arts and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal, among others, she is poetry editor at North of Oxford’s online literary journal and teleworks full-time for the government. http://www.dianesahms-guarnieri.com/.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
