Soup Kitchen Club serves St. Patrick Center

If you head to Fifty West Brewing Company this St. Patrick's Day, you might find a pot of gold somewhere else other than at the end of a rainbow: in your own toilet. The brewery is serving up glitter-infused green beer for the holiday, saying the "beautiful shamrock green sparkly brew will be on tap tomorrow for the brave out there." They'll be pouring until it runs out.

