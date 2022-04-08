Soup Kitchen Club serves St. Patrick Center

Music awakening all over soiled earth. from roped ends, swing out tolling. of St. Patrick’s dreamlike vision. to save from sin my ancestors. Diane Sahms-Guarnieri, a native Philadelphia poet living in Lawndale since 1986, is author of four full-length poetry collections and most recently a chapbook, COVID-19 2020 A Poetic Journal (Moonstone Press, 2021). Published in North American Review, Sequestrum Journal of Literature & Arts and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal, among others, she is poetry editor at North of Oxford’s online literary journal and teleworks full-time for the government. http://www.dianesahms-guarnieri.com/.
