Who’s the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time?

By Guitar World
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the very nature of their role, lead guitarists tend to get all the attention. But rhythm players are the ones delivering the strut, the fire and – dare we say it – the chonk that drives the song and provides the backbone for soloists to widdle all...

www.guitarworld.com

Guitar World Magazine

Muramasa Audio’s Bassment puts a full bass pedalboard on your screen

Muramasa Audio has announced the arrival of the Bassment plugin. Essentially a bass rig and multi-fx that can be controlled from a single screen, the Bassment offers amp, cabinet and EQ sections, alongside an array of useful bass effects. The amp section has gain, dry/wet and five-band EQ controls, with...
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

The 50 best nu metal albums of all time

When nu metal first emerged in the mid-90s it was one of the most exciting things to ever happen to heavy metal. Bands like Korn, Deftones and Limp Bizkit re-shaped the boundaries of what metal could look (and sound) like. The genre's appeal may have become more selective after 2001, but its legacy endures.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

How to reduce guitar string noise

Over the past few years I’ve spent more and more time playing fingerstyle acoustic. Finally, I’ve reached the stage where I’ve written and rehearsed enough material to record an EP of instrumental folk – with John Renbourn as my main influence and other fingerstyle masters, such as Pierre Bensusan and Sheffield’s Martin Simpson, as ongoing sources of inspiration.
MUSIC
98.7 WFGR

Hear Megadeth’s ‘Hangar 18′ Solo in the Style of All Their Guitarists

Guitarists all tend to have their own distinct "voice," so when bands go through lineup changes with their guitar players, the sound of the songs may get altered a bit with each one. YouTuber Shawn McNair created a compilation video playing the solo in Megadeth's "Hangar 18" in the style of all of their guitarists to showcase the differences.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Bonamassa get hands on with Gibson’s new Theodore electric guitar

“It’s really great to see it come to light 65 years later. I think it’s a great hybrid of such classic Gibson designs of that time," said the vintage guitar connoisseur. Last week, Gibson introduced the Theodore – an all-new electric guitar that brought to life a sketch that had been drawn and signed by the company’s former president Ted McCarty in 1957.
GUITAR
Guitar World Magazine

Guitar Center is currently offering hundreds of dollars off a range of guitars – including the Fender Player Stratocaster

Looking for a new axe, but you won't settle for run-of-the-mill colors and finish options? Luckily, Guitar Center has a few cut-price options that will help you stand out from the crowd and get noticed. For a limited time, the music retail titan has slashed up to 20% off the price of exclusive brands and special edition instruments – and this includes guitars, amplifiers, pedals, and pro audio equipment.
SCOTLAND
Guitar World Magazine

BOSS Katana-110 Bass review

You’re getting an impressive array of sounds for your money with this amplifier, and as such, it’s highly recommended. Check Thomann (opens in new tab) We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. BOSS’s Katana amp range has given guitarists the ability to combine...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Greatest Albums of All Time… Now on a Blanket

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for a unique way to show off your music fandom? We love this new throw blanket from Toronto-based artist Sean Brown, which features some of the most popular albums of all time. The aptly-named “Greatest Albums Of All Time Throw Blanket” is a woven blanket adorned with printed CD images of iconic albums from Prince, Jay-Z, Daft Punk, Lil’ Kim and others. SSENSE Buy: Greatest Albums Of All Time Blanket at $250 The multicolor blanket measures 56 x...
SHOPPING
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Plays ‘Distance’ Solo at Mammoth WVH Trio Show

Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH appeared onstage in New Jersey last night without touring guitarist Jon Jourdan, performing as a trio for the first time. As a result of the temporary and short-notice lineup change, Van Halen delivered his debut single “Distance” – a tribute to late dad Eddie Van Halen – as a solo performance on acoustic guitar for the first time.
ROCK MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

Barry Bailey, Guitarist for Atlanta Rhythm Section, Dead at 73

Barry Bailey, best-known as the guitarist in southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died at the age of 73. According to Atlanta-based TV station WXIA-TV, the rocker died “in his sleep Saturday night (March 12) after years of struggling with multiple sclerosis.”. Originally the house band at Studio...
ATLANTA, GA
Guitar World Magazine

Helen Ibe advances to semifinals of the Martin No Limits Challenge

Ibe's none-more-funky acoustic take on David Bowie's Fame beat out Ruben Wan's impressive interpretation of Destiny's Child's Say My Name. This week, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – kicked off the first round of its No Limits Challenge competition. The first quarterfinal round of the competition...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Orange The Guitar Butler review

Aimed at pro players and serious amateurs, Orange’s Guitar Butler ticks all the boxes. If you’re looking for a pedalboard-friendly preamp that gives you a wide range of classic British tone at a reasonable price, The Guitar Butler should be top of your list. Orange has been turning...
TECHNOLOGY

