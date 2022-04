This is going to be, again, one of the slowest and frantic 3 weeks of the year for Bengals. Who should we sign? Who is going to be there at #31? Should we trade up? Should we trade down? Hell, my head is already spinning. So, IMO we need a pause and a deep breath for a fun distraction, one idea for fun anyway.

