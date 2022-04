LAS CRUCES, N.M. – On Saturday afternoon, the NM State baseball team took a trip to Funke town as Nolan Funke ripped a walk-off single in the ninth inning. The Aggies got out to a 5-0 lead over the first two innings. Logan Gallina started the scoring with a two-run single through the left side to score Gunner Antillon and Kevin Jimenez. Tommy Tabak plated the third run of the opening frame with an RBI groundout, scoring Ryan Grabosch.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO