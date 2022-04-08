Jimbo Fisher discusses impact spring game will have on quarterback competition

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images.

The quarterback position is one of the most – if not, the most – important positions in football. If a team wants to be successful, it must have a successful signal-caller operating the offense. For Texas A&M, the Aggies have some strong options at the position coming into the 2022 season.

While sophomore Haynes King has been going through spring practice with the anticipation of being the starting quarterback this upcoming season, there’s a couple of other guys in the room who could challenge him for the job – LSU transfer Max Johnson and On3 Consensus five-star freshman Conner Weigman.

King – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit – only played in two games for Texas A&M a season ago while being the backup to Zach Calzada, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. While King has been expected to be the starter because of his experience with head coach Jimbo Fisher’s system, there’s a good chance that an experienced SEC transfer like Johnson or a highly-touted freshman like Weigman could take the reins.

Meeting with the media earlier this week, Fisher was asked about the Aggies’ upcoming spring game and what kind of impact it will have on the team’s quarterback competition.

“I think it’s another one of the next steps,” Fisher said. “People in the stands, things go on, coaches aren’t out there holding your hand. Can you manage, can you run, can you function, can you do all the things you’ve gotta do? So, in that regard, I think it’s the next step in the progression of where you’re going and what you’re doing – and how the team reacts to you.

“I think it’s a big thing.”

Texas A&M’s annual Maroon vs. White spring game is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET at Kyle Field in College Station. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.