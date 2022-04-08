ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Jimbo Fisher discusses impact spring game will have on quarterback competition

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09y6Rw_0f3TDZnj00
Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images.

The quarterback position is one of the most – if not, the most – important positions in football. If a team wants to be successful, it must have a successful signal-caller operating the offense. For Texas A&M, the Aggies have some strong options at the position coming into the 2022 season.

While sophomore Haynes King has been going through spring practice with the anticipation of being the starting quarterback this upcoming season, there’s a couple of other guys in the room who could challenge him for the job – LSU transfer Max Johnson and On3 Consensus five-star freshman Conner Weigman.

King – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit – only played in two games for Texas A&M a season ago while being the backup to Zach Calzada, throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. While King has been expected to be the starter because of his experience with head coach Jimbo Fisher’s system, there’s a good chance that an experienced SEC transfer like Johnson or a highly-touted freshman like Weigman could take the reins.

Meeting with the media earlier this week, Fisher was asked about the Aggies’ upcoming spring game and what kind of impact it will have on the team’s quarterback competition.

“I think it’s another one of the next steps,” Fisher said. “People in the stands, things go on, coaches aren’t out there holding your hand. Can you manage, can you run, can you function, can you do all the things you’ve gotta do? So, in that regard, I think it’s the next step in the progression of where you’re going and what you’re doing – and how the team reacts to you.

“I think it’s a big thing.”

Texas A&M’s annual Maroon vs. White spring game is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET at Kyle Field in College Station. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Matt Leinart Gives First Impression Of Lincoln Riley At USC

Former Oklahoma Sooners leader Lincoln Riley has re-energized the USC football program as the Trojans’ new head coach heading into the 2022 season. USC legend Matt Leinart, who visited Southern California for Friday’s spring practice, is thrilled by the outlook of the program moving forward. “Stopped by @USC_FB...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher updates health, progress of tight end room

Jimbo Fisher shed some light on the Texas A&M tight end room as the Aggies go through spring practice. Fisher is looking for someone to step up with star tight end Jalen Wydermyer leaving for the NFL, and the Texas A&M coach is looking towards Jake Johnson, Max Wright, Fernando Garza and Blake Smith.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners 10th in ESPN's latest 2023 team recruiting rankings

It’s early in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but the Oklahoma Sooners are in great shape as they look to build their recruiting class for next year’s signing day. While the departure of Lincoln Riley led to decommitments from several highly-rated players, Brent Venables and the Sooners rebounded nicely to land significant commitments over the last several months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas' Quinn Ewers among the best transfer quarterbacks to watch in 2022

Texas’ 2022 season will likely be defined by the performance of a transfer quarterback. The Longhorns aren’t the only program that chose to make a big splash in the transfer portal, as schools such as USC and Ole Miss gained a new quarterback as well. There were even some of college football’s most experienced signal-callers, such as Kedon Slovis and Dillon Gabriel, finding new homes.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
39K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy