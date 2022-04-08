Dyson Outlet at eBay: Up to 30% off

Over Christmas last year, the Dyson Airwrap—a styler that smooths, volumizes, and curls hair without using extreme heat—went viral on TikTok and thus sold out. While the tool launched back in 2018, its newfound virality was born from rave reviews across the internet. One TikTok user even said the Airwrap curls her hair in ten minutes, and that “everyone needs” the styler. Now, those eager to get their hands on one can look forward to upgrading to an even newer and more improved version. Dyson just announced that the next generation Airwrap multi-styler will be launching soon.

HAIR CARE ・ 26 DAYS AGO