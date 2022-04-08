Is Arch Manning Texas bound?

Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The University of Texas football team is in hot pursuit of the nation’s no. 1 football recruit, quarterback Arch Manning of New Orleans’ Isidore Newman High School.

[Get four months of Inside Texas Plus for just $1]

Manning is football royalty. He is the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli. And the high school junior visited Austin just a couple of weeks ago for the second time in less than a year.

Manning has passed for more than 6,000 yards and 81 touchdowns in three varsity seasons. He has rushed for another 20 TDs. Manning also helped lead his school’s basketball team to a state title just a month ago.

Inside Texas decided to ask On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelmen, who lives in New Orleans and has been tracking Manning since the 8th grade, his thoughts on Manning’s recruitment, as well as his thoughts on a host of other prospects the Longhorns are recruiting in the Pelican State.

“Anybody who says they know where Arch is going to school, nobody is going to know until he knows,” Spiegelman said. “The family is not going to be pushed by reporters or anything like that, they’re purposely deliberate. When he commits, it’s going to be for good.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive coordinator A.J. Milwee are spearheading Manning’s recruitment for the Longhorns. Surely, Sarkisian is using his long history of mentoring first-round quarterback draft picks from Carson Palmer to Matt Leinart, Jake Locker, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, as a key sales pitch.

But Manning is not only considering the Longhorns. Among his suitors, Alabama and Georgia, according to Spiegelman, are also under consideration. Manning recently visited both Athens, Ga., and Tuscaloosa, Ala., just like he did Austin.

Texas is also recruiting several other players from Louisiana, including Monroe Neville defensive lineman Zalance Heard, Baton Rouge Woodlawn defensive back Jordan Matthews, New Iberia Westgate defensive back Derek Williams, and Manning’s teammate at Isidore Newman, tight end Will Randle.

Spiegelman has even put in a pick, using On3’s RPM, for Matthews to eventually select the Longhorns.

Texas currently has three commitments for next year’s recruiting class: defensive back Jamel Johnson of Arlington Seguin, defensive lineman Dylan Spencer of Houston C.E. King, and linebacker S’Maje Burrell of North Crowley.

The class is ranked No. 9 nationally by On3, and recently hosted more than two dozen of the nation’s best prospects. It’s a ranking that is sure to only shoot higher if the Horns can lasso the nation’s no. 1 prospect.