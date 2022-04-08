Darnell Washington updates injury, timetable moving forward

Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As Georgia goes through spring ball, it’s doing so without Darnell Washington, who’s dealing with a lower leg injury. This week, he provided an update and a timeline as he moves forward with his recovery.

Last month, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart announced Washington would miss all of spring practice as he deals with the injury. The news came after last year’s breakout star, Brock Bowers, suffered a torn labrum and would miss the next two months.

While riding around on a scooter this week, Washington met the media to discuss how he’s feeling and when he could be back.

“It feels great,” Washington said. “I’m not really sure the time frame. I just take it day by day [and] do my rehab.”

Washington played in eight games last season, totaling 10 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. That lone touchdown catch came in the SEC Championship against Alabama, which the Crimson Tide won 41-24. He arrived in Athens as a five-star recruit and the No. 19 in the country from the Class of 2020, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

As spring ball rolls on, the Bulldogs are getting ready for their annual G-Day spring game. That’s coming up April 16.

Darnell Washington addresses if leaving Georgia has been an option

The competition in the Georgia tight end room this coming season is shaping up to be a fierce one. That’s just life for a national champion Bulldogs. They already have one of the most gifted tight ends in America in Brock Bowers. Then, they have Arik Gilbert, who head coach Kirby Smart just recently noted switched from wide receiver to tight end.

Georgia also brought in Oscar Delp, the No. 2 tight end in the nation from the Class of 2022, according to the On3 Consensus. That could create quite a logjam for playing time at the position.

Washington was asked about whether or not he’s thought about leaving the Bulldogs. He told reporters Thursday he hasn’t given any thought to it.

“Not really,” Washington said. “I try not to think about that. I just think about coming here.”