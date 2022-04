BABBITT — While Andrea Zupancich knows that recent retirement announcements by Sen. Tom Bakk (I-Cook) and Sen. David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm) could have a huge impact on northern Minnesota moving forward, the longtime Babbitt mayor is confident she can help fill at least part of the void being left behind. Zupancich announced Monday that she will run for Bakk’s State Senate District 3 seat as a Republican. “Those two men have...

BABBITT, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO