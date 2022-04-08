ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

NDSU Extension Guidance on Handling HPAI-Suspected Wild Birds

By Jamie Dickerman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NDAgConnection.com) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota in wild birds, backyard poultry and commercial poultry flocks. There have been 31 confirmed cases of HPAI in wild birds located in Burleigh, Stutsman, LaMoure, Renville and...

Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Better Origin turns food waste to animal feed, with an insect-assist

“I’m an engineer and I just left the oil and gas industry. I started a master’s degree in sustainable engineering at Cambridge, hoping that I’d get involved with something like this,” Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and co-founder of Better Origin, said. “I always thought that I was going to devote my life to something. I’d much rather do something that is meaningful and impactful and can bring change. That year, I was participating in a lot of competitions around entrepreneurship, specifically around sustainability. That’s where I met my co-founder, who is a biologist. They gave us a problem to solve: food waste and coming up with smarter ways of dealing with it.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak may impact price of eggs before Easter

Easter egg hunts might be a little harder this year. The Department of Agriculture in Missouri confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock. This is the latest state to announce that a bird flu has spread to its birds this year. The Missouri DOA...
MISSOURI STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Dirty Dozen 2022: See which fruits, veggies have the most and least pesticides

Strawberries and spinach continue to top the annual list of the "Dirty Dozen" fruits and veggies that contain the highest levels of pesticides, followed by three greens (kale, collard and mustard), nectarines, apples, grapes, and bell and hot peppers, according to the Environmental Working Group's 2022 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues warning to New Mexico onion importer linked to Salmonella outbreak

An import company in New Mexico is on notice from the FDA for not having food safety documents for a number of imported foods. The inspection was initiated because of an investigation of a multistate foodborne outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg illnesses linked to whole, fresh onions imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
DEMING, NM
WDIO-TV

DNR confirms avian flu in wild birds in 3 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources says avian influenza has been confirmed in wild birds found in three southeastern Michigan counties. The DNR announced Thursday that highly pathogenic avian influenza had been detected in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County and in a mute swan from Monroe County.
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
BUSINESS

