Attack on Titan is setting up for the final episode of the fourth and final season with one heartbreaking post-credits scene! The anime has now reached its final episode as the penultimate episode of the series made some major progress in setting the final battle of the series in motion. Mikasa and a few others have teamed up with the Titan shifters from Marley to somehow take on Eren Yeager's Founding Titan before he could destroy the world with the Rumbling, and each new episode of the anime brought this final battle even closer. But now all of that set up will be coming to an end.

