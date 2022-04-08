ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ada Hegerberg hails comeback after netting a hat-trick in a stunning return to Norway team following five-year boycott

By Sandra Brobbey
 2 days ago
ADA HEGERBERG says she could not have imagined a better comeback to Norway action after their clinical trouncing of Kosovo.

The Lyon striker, 26, made a storming return to the international stage, bagging three goals in her nation’s 5-1 World Cup qualifier win.

Ada Hegerberg netted a hat-trick on her return to international football for Norway Credit: Reuters

In a post shared with 96,000 of her followers on Twitter, Hegerberg wrote: “A thousand thanks for all your messages.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a better comeback. As Norwegian as it gets.”

Hegerberg’s return comes almost after five years after she quit her national side following her concerns around the treatment of the women’s game in her country.

A change of leadership at the top of the Norwegian Football Federation is thought to have been a factor in the player's comeback.

The Molde-born star, who was the first ever Women's Ballon d'Or winner, is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of her generation

To date the striker has netted 41 senior international goals in 67 international appearances.

And at club level the forward has scored 153 times in 131 games for Lyon helping them to six French top-flight titles and five Champions League crowns.

On Thursday Hegerberg made a swift impact for a Norway side which featured an array of aces from Europe’s top clubs.

Their starting eleven included Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen, Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad and Manchester United’s Maria Thorisdottir and Vilde Boe Risa.

And she netted her first goal in the 21st minute after heading home following a delivery into box from Graham Hansen.

Hegerberg put her team two up moments later at the Sandefjord Arena before Arsenal’s Frida Maanum extended their lead to 3-0 near the half hour stage

In the second half Hegerberg, who has netted 131 goals in 153 appearances for the French side completed her hat-trick in the 60th minute

She did so with a low shot rifled into the back of the net with Celin Bizet Ildhusoy completing the rout with Norway’s fifth close to the final whistle.

Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum netted Norway's third goal in their 5-1 defeat of Kosovo Credit: EPA

And the victory for the team sees them remain top of the table in Group F after six wins and a draw from seven games.

They face Poland at home in Oslo in their eighth World Cup qualifier fixture on Tuesday.

ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
BBC

GB women earn ice hockey gold and promotion to World Championship Division 1

Great Britain beat Latvia to secure promotion to Division 1B of ice hockey's Women's World Championship. Katie Henry, Katherine Gale, Emily Harris and Louise Adams each scored in the 4-0 victory. Great Britain won all four games in their Women's World Championship Division II group to win gold at the...
SPORTS
BBC

Neil Duff: Northern Ireland man wins WDF World Championship title

Northern Ireland's Neil Duff has won the WDF World Championship, beating Thibault Tricole of France 6-5 in the final. The 49-year-old finished with a double 20 to win the 11th set 3-0 in a tight final at Lakeside. Tricole made a bright start to the decider and took a 2-0...
WORLD
