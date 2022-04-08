ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Sneakers That Need a Retro, The Best Nike Flyknits | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

By Sole Collector
Sole Collector
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three hosts talk about sneakers...

solecollector.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Genome Goes Full “Red October”

Among the brand’s newer propositions, the Nike Air Max Genome has largely been overshadowed by other silhouettes donning visible Air-cushioning. The model’s upcoming “Red October” colorway, however, will surely change that. Clad in ruby-colored flair all across the upper and sole unit, the upcoming sneakers get...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
MLB
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week — YEEZY, Air Max and More

Some of our favorite sneaker trends return in this week’s release round up. The aged aesthetic takes over the adidas Forum ‘84 High and a deep green women’s Nike Dunk Low, while spring-ready pastels cover the futuristic Nike Furyosa and Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere.”. Look...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Social Status Brings Two Nike Air Max Penny Collaborations Into 2022

As Social Status furthers its own brand mission through its product launches, we’re continually being taught that sneakers can serve a higher purpose. With its Free Lunch Dunks that launched in 2021, we were reminded of the importance of access to food and how free summertime lunches were a major part in the development in inner city children. With its upcoming collaboration with Nike and the Air Max Penny, we’re taken back to school with a fresh new lesson laid out by James Whitner and the Social Status team.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro#Nike Air#Nike Flyknit#Complex Shop
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Expands With An Air Force 1 Low

Introduced by way of a Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Sun Club” collection is set to include the 40th anniversary-celebrating Nike Air Force 1. Akin to the aforementioned silhouette designed by Peter Moore, the Bruce Kilgore-crafted birthday shoe features a medley of summer-ready colors across its leather, suede and canvas upper. Medial profile swooshes opt for a vibrant blue tone, while counterparts on the opposite sides introduce orange flavor into the mix. Although the Air Force 1 Low‘s multi-color arrangement is refreshing, the pair’s signature details include “NIKE SUN CLUB” text on the tongue label; a hammock graphic on the label’s underside; and a smiling sun image on both shoes’ heels. Underfoot, the made-for-basketball sole units are partly constructed from up-cycled materials, as noted by the swoosh wheel logos on the sock-liners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Full “Grape” Mode

This Air Jordan from 1990 produced one of the most historic sneaker colorways of all-time, and it wasn’t even a Chicago Bulls theme. That would be the lifestyle-focused mix of teals and purples that were created to match a line of athletic apparel of the time, which sneakerheads in the forum era coined as the “Grape”. Whenever those colors convene, we can’t help but make that comparison to the Air Jordan 5, and this upcoming Air Max Plus is no exception.
CHICAGO, IL
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Comes Equipped With A Matching Carabiner

2020 — though a frightening, tragic year — gave people the time to pursue their passions, from fashion to the great outdoors. And thus, certain hobbies have become more mainstream, inciting brands like Nike to take part in any way possible. Hiking, which has become a beloved pastime following over a year indoors, is among one the Swoosh’s newest priorities, evidenced by new ISPA and ACG offerings as well as a series of outdoors-inspired GRs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy