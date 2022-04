Hi folks — we're in for above average temperatures and plenty of sun over the next two days. It's supposed to be in the low 50s tomorrow! In the news: Turtles that washed ashore on the Cape are returned to the sea in Florida, a Barnstable County insect expert says treated clothing can help beat ticks and we take a look at two years of COVID in New England, by the numbers. Have a great night (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO