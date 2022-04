There’s a lot to love about spring and summer fashion. Short hemlines, gauzy fabrics, and vibrant hues all have a place on that list, but none rank higher than summer accessories. A platform sandal or colorful beaded choker? Be still my beating heart. The epitome of warm weather accessories, however, is the straw bag. Casual yet statement-making, the straw bag holds a certain magic—almost as if the essence of vacation was captured and turned into a purse. With that kind of style power, a good straw bag deserves a place in everyone’s armoire. Take Jane Birkin’s vintage style as inspiration for living a 24/7 straw bag life. The actress styled her Portuguese fish basket with everything: denim, a little white frock, and even wore it with a cocktail dress at the Cannes Film Festival (with a silk scarf ingeniously wrapped around the handle).

