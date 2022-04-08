ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High chairs sold at Walmart and Target recalled as kids are injured due to falling hazard – do you own one?

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
HIGH chairs sold at Walmart and Target are being recalled over fears kids could fall out.

Norwegian furniture company Stokke has voluntarily recalled its white Clikk high chairs due to a defect in the plastic seat.

According to an announcement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was for about 790 in the US and around 48 sold in Canada.

This recall affects Stokke Clikk high chairs in white.

The high chair has a white molded plastic seat and footrest with wooden legs and has item number 552104.

They are within the serial number range 135AA057070 – 135AA0057908.

The item and serial number should be printed on a label located underneath the seat of the high chair.

The recall impacts high chairs manufactured between December 16-18, 2020, with the Stokke Clikk High Chair on the label.

The product was manufactured in the Netherlands and the recall number is 22-113.

These high chairs were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Walmart and other children’s stores nationwide for around $180 each.

They were also available online at www.stokke.com and www.amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021.

Stokke suggests that consumers immediately stop using the recalled white high chairs and contact Stokke for a free replacement.

Customers will also receive a free replacement Clikk high chair in white after confirming their item is included in the recall and registering it on Stokke’s website.

There have been six reports of the seat breaking and two reports of minor bruises.

Stokke is a Norwegian company started in 1932 and one of the first furniture companies to employ women.

They started creating modern furniture for living rooms until pivoting into child products.

For more information, customers can call Stokke at 877-978-6553, between 9am and 8pm ET, Monday through Friday.

They can also email them at info-usa@stokke.com or visit the website and click on “product safety and recall information” at the bottom of the page.

