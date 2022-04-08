ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAC launch Studio Radiance Primer for dewy, glowy skin and we’re obsessed

By Harriet Flook
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09gR9K_0f3Sv2MM00

MAC has launched their new Studio Radiance Primer and it looks gorgeous.

Described as a "radiance-revealing partner in prime", it's perfect for creating a dewy, glowy look.

Get your hands on MAC'S new Studio Radiance Moisturizing + Illuminating Silky Primer Credit: MAC COSMETICS/INSTAGRAM

  • MAC Studio Radiance Moisturizing + Illuminating Silky Primer, £28 - buy here

Available from maccosmetics.co.uk now, it's priced at £28 and is a must have for you make up bag.

The new primer is a must have for a dewy, glowing, Europhia style look that's everywhere right now, and is designed to smooth skin and enhance make up wear.

It's packed with skin loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, Olive oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil to help prep skin.

These skin loving ingredients in Studio Radiance Moisturizing + Illuminating Silky Primer also gives skin an intense boost of hydration, and to add dewy luminosity for up to 8 hours.

It melts into skin, but doesn't clog pores and is suitable for all skin types.

And it's been a hit with testers too with 100% seeing an improvement in hydration immediately and at eight hours, and 100% seeing a immediate improvement in skin radiance, plus 92% saw an improvement in skin radiance at eight hours (clinically tested on 15 women).

Global Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics Dominic Skinner posted about the new Primer on Instagram saying: "Love at first swipe! Have you seen the new #MAC Studio Radiance #SilkyPrimer!A dewy skin primer for all skin types to lock in your base and give you a #GlassyGlow effect! Packed full of skin treat ingredients to deeply hydrate you skin before, after or mixed with your foundation! Launched yesterday and #ImInLove".

It's available to shop now from maccosmetics.co.uk and is priced at £28.

It's a must for this summer, and we can't wait to grab ours.

