Family Relationships

I’m an aunt to identical triplets – I have to paint their nails to tell them apart

By Kenley Stevenson
 2 days ago

WOULD you be able to tell apart identical babies that aren't your own?

Well, maybe you can but sometimes, mistakes happen. One woman revealed just how she's able to keep track of her nephews when babysitting.

An aunt of identical triplets has a special technique to help tell them apart Credit: Tik Tok / heyhoitsamyjo
She paints each of their toenails a different color so she can tell who is who Credit: Tik Tok / heyhoitsamyjo

Amy Jo is the aunt to three identical baby triplets, and in a video shared on social media, she revealed her trick for telling them apart.

In her video, Amy Jo, who takes her responsibilities very seriously, said that she is frequently asked: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?"

Despite her knowing who is who, sometimes mistakes can happen and she might get confused.

To avoid any huge mix-ups, she revealed she paints each baby's toenails to keep track of them.

"They're color-coded for emergency purposes," she said.

Her nephew James gets a green big toe, Henrik gets blue, and Thomas' toe is red.

For extra help, she even makes their shirt color match their toenail color.

"These guys basically have everything in their colors including sleep sacks and all so we can usually always tell," she said.

Many viewers loved Amy Jo's hack, and some even shared their own triplet stories.

"I’m a triplet!!! My mom had little bracelets on us to tell us apart," said a user.

"She admits that a few nights one baby was bathed twice and one was not."

Another said: "I did this with twins, and gave them L & R names so one is always on the left in photos and the other on the right."

A mom of identical daughters said: "I pierced my girl's ears at six weeks with different earrings because I couldn’t see their tiny toes in the dark."

'These guys basically have everything in their colors including sleep sacks and all so we can usually always tell' Credit: Tik Tok / heyhoitsamyjo
Many moms of identical children admitted to having special ways to tell them apart Credit: Tik Tok / heyhoitsamyjo

