ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Valley region wrestlers are making their mark at RIT. Tioga’s Austin Lamb and Athens’ Chris Horton have been named Scholastic All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) last week. As a team, the RIT Tigers had the fourth-best grade point average in the nation. The team also finished fourth […]

ELMIRA, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO