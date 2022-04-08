This Week in Photos: Food Network Chef

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A popular seafood restaurant struggling to stay in business is getting some help from the Food Network. Eddie’s Restaurant in Shreveport is welcoming Chef Robert Irvine, host of “Restaurant Impossible.” On the show, Irvine goes into a restaurant and renovates it in just two days, with goals to help save the business.
Leo Davila, chef-owner of San Antonio eateries Stixs & Stone and Catch the Wave, will make his television debut Tuesday, April 5 on the new Food Network competition show Big Restaurant Bet. The program pits eight culinary pros against each other for the chance to win a $250,000 contract with...
Chef and wellness expert Charles Chen joined us live with food and wellness trends from Natural Products Expo West. Visit his website to learn more or follow his Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 15, 2022.
A Buffalo chef moved forward to the finals on a well-known Food Network competition show. He is a private chef for a few Buffalo Bills players and he has been featured on CBS Mornings. Chef Darian Bryan moved to Buffalo from Jamaica, which I'm sure was a culture and climate shock. But he hasn't let the differences stop him from becoming a well-known chef, not just in Western New York, but around the country.
There are many things Chef Amy Von Eiff of A Cut Above Catering says she loves about spring, but one of her favorites is dining al fresco!. Tuesday, she joined us with a few picnic food ideas along with tips for packing a lovely and functional picnic basket. Pressed Italian...
Former Food Network personality and chef David Ruggerio revealed how he secretly lived life as a "made" member of the Mafia. According to an interview in Vanity Fair, Ruggerio opened up about his life as part of the mob, including how he took part in several murders, dealing drugs, extortion, fraud and many others.
A local Cherokee chef is introducing indigenous foods to Tulsa by creating a space where the community can learn more about it, Burning Cedar Sovereign Kitchen. The founder, Nico Albert, said her aim is to use ancestral food and wellness practices to help native communities in Tulsa, gather, heal, and grow.
A former Metro Detroiter is bringing the flavors of his childhood to a new cookbook that features soul food recipes “Detroit-Style.” Chef, author and food blogger Scotty Scott is behind the cookbook titled “Fix Me a Plate.”. Scotty Scott talked with “Live In The D” host Tati...
At the end of February, I wrote about that upcoming week of feasting which included Paczki Day, Mardi Gras, Lenten fish fries, and Restaurant Week Toledo. I felt it came in second, behind Thanksgiving week, for gleeful gluttony.
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Backstreet Asia is a dream come true for Chef Lin. She’s had a catering and bakery business for years and dreamed of bringing the flavors of Asia to the west side of town. “The chef warrior” is Filipino/Chinese-born and was raised in Manila, Philippines. A mother of two and karate instructor (thus the nickname), Lindsay Manchua serves authentic Filipino food with a twist and loves to introduce people to other Asian cuisines.
It's no secret that the glitz and glamor of Hollywood are strenuous and demanding on the mind and body, but when you judge and taste-test food for a living, the emotional and physical strain can be even more tiring. In a personal essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Padma Lakshmi opened up about her relationship with food, weight gain, and why looking "red carpet ready" is a never-ending pursuit as a judge on "Top Chef."
Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
There are no shortage of fast food restaurants in the State of New York and the northeast in general, but let’s be honest, most of them are the same old, same old places we have been going to for years. You know, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc....
