Could it be? Flatland Cavalry posted quite the cryptic video to their Instagram, with the boys playing around a bonfire, to the caption of: “3.25.22 #FarOutWestSessions” Now I may be stupid, and hell, I just may be dumb too, but it looks like we might have a new album, EP, acoustic project, or something coming our way from the kickass Texas country band. I’m not the kinda guy that likes getting people’s hopes up, only to drag ’em through the […] The post Flatland Cavalry Share New ‘Far Out West Sessions’ Teaser & I’m PUMPED first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO