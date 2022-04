MORRAL — The South Central boys and girls track and field teams each finished second on Saturday at the seven-team Ridgedale Dave Schorr Invitational. Fredericktown finished atop the girls standings with 177 points, followed by South Central with 124. The Freddies also were first on the boys side with 136.5 points, which was just a half-point ahead of second place Bucyrus (136), then the Trojans were next with 121 points.

