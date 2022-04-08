“Pour Your Own Beer” Style Taproom Celebrates Grand Opening in Moline

Celebrate. It’s the finest day of the year to be a burrito lover. It’s April 7 and it’s National Burrito Day, and it doesn’t even fall on April Fool’s Day this year. There’s a low barrier for entry to this holiday. All you have to do is eat a burrito. Now you’re a celebrant. However, you can go a little deeper than that if you want (even if it’s basically the same thing). You can dig a bit and grab deals on burritos at restaurants all over the country. Though, it’s the eating that is fun and not the digging. So, we’ve taken care of the latter, pulling together all the best deals from restaurants like Del Taco, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO