Jackson, MS

First Alert Forecast: cool, windy Friday; quiet weekend ahead

fox40jackson.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: An upper low pinwheeling over the Great Lakes region will bring in cooler air across central and southwest Mississippi to round out the week. Sunshine will win out the beginning of the day, but clouds will roll in for areas north of I-20 through the afternoon hours with highs in...

fox40jackson.com

WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
ENVIRONMENT
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Windy & cool Tuesday ahead of rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A gusty northwest wind continues today and keeps temperatures at bay while the next system slowly approaches with showers and some mixing for Thursday. Outside of the mountains, a few snow showers, we'll see sunshine. The gusty northwest wind will continue at over 30-35 mph at times, making it feel cooler. Highs in the 30s up north and 40s elsewhere.
MANCHESTER, NH
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Windy, cooler, rain chances

Good morning! The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the first part of the week along with gusts around 40 mph. In addition to the winds, there will be a 40% chance of rain and mountain snow showers. The best chance for rain will be for areas east today and tomorrow. Temperatures will run below average for the next few days but the dry, and warm weather returns by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Windy Thursday evening, big cool down ahead

NEW: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado landed Wednesday afternoon near Clarksville in Warren. The NWS is expected to release more information this afternoon. There's a chance for scattered showers this evening. It will also be breezy Expect wind speeds 15-20 mph. Highs will rise to...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
NEWS10 ABC

4/9/2022: Showery weekend, but brighter days ahead

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Pack the umbrellas! Showers stick around for much of the day Saturday. Some in the hills and mountains could see a period of wintry mix during the morning. Then, in the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder!...
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: clouds hang around Wednesday; rain, storms return Friday

WEDNESDAY: Our upper low will continue to gradually exit to the east through the day. A few foggy areas could impact the morning commute along with a few isolated showers to start the day off. Clouds will slowly break through the afternoon hours with highs rebounding into the 60s to near 70. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Warmer stretch begins

Areas of dense fog and freezing fog will be around in the southern U.P. this morning. The pattern has warmer air moving in with the jetstream along with some moisture will cause the fog again tomorrow morning. Isolated freezing rain will also clip parts of the Keweenaw tomorrow morning. Then, a front will bring isolated rain showers across the area tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain above normal, but cloud cover will limit how high it will get.
ENVIRONMENT

