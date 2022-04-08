Baeth named Iowa Small Business Person of the Year by SBA

Broadlawns Medical Center announced today that Renee Hardman will join the organization as its first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and as vice president of human resources. Her start date has yet to be announced. Hardman is currently the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa and is the owner of Hardman Consultant LLC. “Renee is uniquely qualified for this leadership position at Broadlawns, and we are very excited that she is joining our executive leadership team,” said Tony Coleman, president and CEO of Broadlawns. “With Renee’s extensive professional experience as a human resources leader and her genuine commitment to effecting change in the DEI space, she will be a compelling advocate for our staff, patients and the community at large as we strive to achieve health equity.” Hardman is an elected official and is the first African American woman to serve on the West Des Moines City Council. She also serves as a Des Moines University trustee, and on the Business Record DEI Advisory Committee. She is a tri-chair of the DSM USA 4 Equity Collective, a West Des Moines Human Rights Commissioner (liaison), and is a past Greater Des Moines Partnership Diversity Committee member. Hardman has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Drake University, and holds a senior professional human resources certification. She worked at Broadlawns as a psychiatric technician earlier in her career.

