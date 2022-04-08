1974: A strange Yankees Opening Day on several fronts

It may seem like a silly question but as I’ve watched the first couple of games I keep finding myself thinking, "Do I even care? Do I like this team?" For some quick context, I’ve essentially been a lifelong Yankee fan. I remember when two new kids moved in down the block and between those two and their father (who was the biggest Don Mattingly fan I can think of), their contagious enthusiasm rubbed off and I was now a Yankee fan too. When my family moved a year later to rural America (no longer any kids in the neighborhood as there aren’t even any neighbors in sight), I started making library visits and if you read any baseball history you end up reading lots and lots of Yankee history and I was hooked.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO