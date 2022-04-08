ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1974: A strange Yankees Opening Day on several fronts

By Jon Rimmer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one would expect, a franchise as storied as the Yankees has had some memorable Opening Days. Babe Ruth christened the brand new “House that Ruth Built” in 1923 with the first home run in the new stadium, because of course he did. Opening Day in 1951 would be the last...

NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton sounds like Yogi Berra on Aaron Judge’s contract

NEW YORK —The first Yankees’ win of the season in the books, Giancarlo Stanton was among the key contributors taking a turn doing a post-game interview in the middle of the clubhouse. His leadoff homer the other way in the fourth momentarily tied up an exciting Opening Day, one in which the Yankees rallied from 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4 deficits before pulling out a 6-5, 11-inning thriller over the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Finally Upgraded At An Important Position

The New York Yankees have had a little dysfunction at the first base position over the past few years. In every season since 2018, the Bronx Bombers have had a different Opening Day first baseman and haven’t really had much stability at the position ever since then. The trend...
Yardbarker

Yankees' Josh Donaldson Sinks Sox With Walk-Off on Opening Day

The Red Sox and Yankees renewed their timeless rivalry on Friday for an Opening Day clash in the Bronx and it was an instant classic. Battling back and forth into extra innings, New York had an opportunity to send a sellout crowd home happy in the bottom of the 11th, needing just one run to score. That's when New York's newcomers stepped up on the biggest stage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

NYC Mayor Adams gives Yankees, Mets an Opening Day gift

There has been plenty of buzz about what could happen if members of the New York Yankees and New York Mets couldn’t take the field in home games because of their vaccination status conflicting with COVID-19 policies enacted in the Bronx, Queens, and other boroughs around the New York City metropolitan area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Do I still like the Yankees?

It may seem like a silly question but as I’ve watched the first couple of games I keep finding myself thinking, "Do I even care? Do I like this team?" For some quick context, I’ve essentially been a lifelong Yankee fan. I remember when two new kids moved in down the block and between those two and their father (who was the biggest Don Mattingly fan I can think of), their contagious enthusiasm rubbed off and I was now a Yankee fan too. When my family moved a year later to rural America (no longer any kids in the neighborhood as there aren’t even any neighbors in sight), I started making library visits and if you read any baseball history you end up reading lots and lots of Yankee history and I was hooked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Stanton, Rizzo Power Yankees Past Red Sox For Second Straight Win

After powering past the Red Sox in an extra-innings victory on Opening Day, the Yankees stuck with a similar approach in their second ballgame of the season on Saturday. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton both went yard for the second time in as many days, leading New York to a 4-2 win over their rivals at Yankee Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Stars Using Lockers Held By Former Team Mainstays

It’s Opening Day, which means baseball is officially back. The offseason is over, the free agents have all signed, the grass is looking greener, and the weather is warming up. With Opening Day always comes a sense of comfort and relief, but it allows fans and players to look...
MassLive.com

Bobby Dalbec belts go-ahead homer, Boston Red Sox bullpen tosses 5.2 scoreless innings in win over Yankees

NEW YORK — Bobby Dalbec’s 391-foot home run to right field put the Red Sox ahead 4-3 in the sixth inning. The Red Sox bullpen then locked it down. Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Matt Strahm, Hansel Robles and Jake Diekman combined for 5 ⅔ scoreless innings. They allowed just one walk to lead the Red Sox 4-3 over the Yankees here at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Opening Day hero Josh Donaldson gets new t-shirt

The Yankees definitely rolled the dice when they pulled off a surprising trade with the Twins shortly after the MLB lockout ended. Out went longtime catcher Gary Sánchez and fan favorite third baseman Gio Urshela; in came former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. Just like that, the Yankees had a whole new look in their infield.
