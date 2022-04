A misty day on a seemingly empty main quad, during UChicago's spring break in 2020, after many students had departed from campus. Winter 2022 brought a series of changes to COVID-19 policies. Upon the return to campus, the University established a class-wide exposure protocol system and reinstituted mandatory surveillance testing. Then, halfway through the quarter, the class-wide notifications stopped. On February 28, mandatory testing stopped, and finally, as of March 4, mask mandates outside of classroom settings were revoked.

