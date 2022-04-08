ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Jen Psaki blasts Texas Governor Greg Abbott's 'publicity stunt' plan to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington DC and says he can't force them onto coaches

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jen Psaki has dismissed Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington DC as a publicity stunt.

The White House Press Secretary also warned there was no way Abbott could force any migrants to board the buses after they'd crossed from Mexico to Texas.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Psaki if the White House will offer migrants Texas Governor Greg Abbott plans to bus to DC a place to stay, prompting a dismissive response.

'Well I'm not aware of what authority the governor would be doing that under, I think it's pretty clear that this is a publicity stunt,' Psaki replied. 'I know that the governor of Texas, or any state, does not have the legal authority to compel anyone to get on a bus.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXvrw_0f3SGmHy00
On Thursday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Greg Abbott's plan to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, DC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7KL7_0f3SGmHy00
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, pictured Wednesday, has announced a plan to bus illegal immigrants who cross into the Lone Star State straight to Washington DC 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MF3g0_0f3SGmHy00
Ukrainian migrants seeking asylum are pictured in Mexico on April 6. Abbott says anyone crossing into Texas illegally will now be deposited on the steps of the US Capitol building 

Psaki added that Abbott will not be able to compel migrants to make the journey because it is out of his jurisdiction.

'His own office admits that a migrant would need to voluntarily be transported and he can't compel them to because, again, enforcement of our country's immigration laws lies with the federal government and not a state,' Psaki added.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the GOP governor laid out his plan.

'To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who've been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington DC.

'We are sending them to the US capital where the Biden admin will be more immediately able to address the needs of the people who come across our border.'

Abbott said the plan was to drop migrants off at the steps of the US Capitol building itself, and added: 'The Biden administration, they've been dumping large numbers of migrants, on cities up and down the border, leaving cities to grapple with challenges they don't have the capability of dealing with.

'They themselves have been putting these migrants on buses to san Antonio. So I said, 'I've got a better idea, instead of bussing these people to San Antonio, lets continue the ride all the way to Washington DC.'

Asked how many buses might be deployed for the scheme, chief of Texas's Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd said they'd deploy as many as needed - and cited the 900 previously called in to help tackled previous disasters.

Kidd told the press conference: 'The long answer is in past disasters we have pulled up to 900 buses for evacuations. We will use as many buses as we need to follow the governor's direction to get this done .'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eglCo_0f3SGmHy00
Abbott said that Biden's decision to axe the Trump era Title 42 policy that expels migrants straight back to Mexico would lead to 500,000 illegal immigrants crossing the southern border each month. Asylum seekers are pictured after being detained at the border in El Paso, Texas, on March 30 this year 

The announcement comes as the Biden administration announced it would drop Title 42, the pandemic-era border restriction that immediately expels migrants back to Texas, which was enacted by Donald Trump.

In a statement on April 1, Abbott called ending Title 42 'reckless' and said Biden's 'open-border policies' have caused the state to take drastic measures like sending out Department of Public Safety troopers and more than 10,000 Texas National Guard members to arrest migrants at the border.

And on Wednesday, Abbott warned that dumping Title 42 would lead to 18,000 illegal migrants crossing the border every day - equivalent to 500,000 a month.

He cited Obama-era Homeland Security Chief Jeh Johnson's 2019 claim that 100,000 migrants crossing the border in a month could be considered a crisis in any circumstances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etvlv_0f3SGmHy00
Since Biden took office in January 2021, CBP has encountered more than 2.2 million migrants and the border – and that number could as much as triple with the end of Title 42 next month

And Abbott warned that the flow expected after Title 42 is axed would effectively add the number of people living in LA - four million - to the United States' population by Christmas.

He explained: 'We have more people potentially crossing our border by the end of this year than live in Los Angeles, America's second-largest city.'

On Wednesday, Abbott also announced enhanced checks on all cars crossing the southern border into Texas, to try and cut down on cartel smuggling.

He warned of advanced wait times for people coming into the US.

Abbott went on to say that state troopers would be given riot gear to push back any orchestrated plans to overwhelm border crossings by caravans, and that they'd be conducting rehearsals in the coming days.

Explaining the measures he is enacting, Abbott said: 'We're deploying boat blockades at appropriate regions in the Rio Grande, deploying razor wire in low water areas and creating container blockades to drive people away from low water areas

'There will be mass-migration rehearsals from tomorrow – troopers will be equipped with riot gear in case of violence.

'The border region is going to be lit at night in prominent smuggling areas to make it easier to detect any illegal activity that is taking place.

'If you're a caravan organizer, and you think you can overwhelm a site of entry, we'll be waiting for you.'

Abbott noted that Texas had become 'the first state to ever build a wall to secure our border.'

State officials said they will charter 'as many buses as we need' to send migrants on the 28-hour journey from the border to D.C.

Abbott also said he is implementing a 'zero-tolerance policy' for smuggling in migrants in vehicles at the border. He said that agents would conduct 'safety inspections' on every vehicle trying to cross the border.

Abbott said the vehicle checks and migrant bussing would be in addition to blockades the state is implementing along the border. He said that boats blockades, shipping container blockades and razor wire would be erected at high-traffic areas and low water crossings.

Abbott said the National Guard would begin gearing up on Thursday.

'All troopers and specially trained National Guard will be equipped with riot gear in case of potential caravan violence,' he said. The governor concluded his press conference by saying more aggressive measures would be announced next week.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jeh Johnson
Person
Donald Trump
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Illegal Immigrants#Illegal Migrants#Governor Of Texas#The White House#Fox News#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy