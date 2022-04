If you walk into the arena at State Fair Park during the Oklahoma Youth Expo, you'll walk away with dusty shoes and a new respect for the hard work of kids in 4-H and FFA programs across the state. With thousands of head of livestock on site, you can reach out and touch a pig, goat, sheep or cow at nearly every turn, and for every animal it feels like there’s at least a couple of humans....

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO