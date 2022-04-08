ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible dashcam footage captures moment small plane clips powerline and crashes on Georgia highway - but young pilot walks away from the scene unscathed

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dashcam footage captures the terrifying moment a small plane clips a powerline before crashing on a Georgia highway.

On Thursday morning a single-engine Grumman American AA-1 descended quickly towards a busy Cobb Parkway.

Natasha Williams, who happened to be driving down the parkway, captured the small plane flying low and clip a powerline before nosediving and crashing in a patch of grass in the middle of the parkway on her car's dash cam.

Williams, who had a front row seat to the crash said she knew something was wrong immediately because the plane was flying way too low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5pyI_0f3SGahG00
Natasha Williams captured the small plane flying low and clip a powerline before nosediving and crashing in a patch of grass in the middle of the parkway on her car's dash cam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kuTz_0f3SGahG00
Somehow the pilot escaped the crash unharmed and even drove himself to the hospital where he is expected to be okay

'It was crazy,' Williams told Fox 5. 'I was like he's coming in real low, I've lived here my entire life. I know the routes plane take to get into that airport.'

The plane crashed just moments after it had taken off from nearby Cobb County International Airport.

The plane was experiencing engine failure and the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing but hit the powerline causing it to crash, David Buchanan, the public information officer for Kennesaw Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9npP_0f3SGahG00
Following the crash police shut down Cobb Parkway and crews arrived to fix the damaged powerlines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTmfz_0f3SGahG00
A single-engine Grumman American AA-1  (pictured) the same model of plane that descended quickly towards a busy Cobb Parkway on Thursday morning

Somehow the pilot escaped the crash unharmed and even drove himself to the hospital where he is expected to be okay, police said.

Following the crash police shut down Cobb Parkway and crews arrived to fix the damaged powerlines.

The FAA was notified of the crash and are investigating.

Williams, who said she was in shock as she saw what was happening, said she can't believe her dashcam footage captured the moment but is more shocked that no one was seriously injured in the crash.

'That's a miracle right there,' Williams said.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

