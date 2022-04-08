ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The race is on

By Kyle Yost
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been quite some time since things felt like this. A dominant win over Newcastle made it five wins out of six in the league with three coming by at least four goals, proving that Antonio Conte has completely imposed his beliefs on this team. Couple in Arsenal’s failure against...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How Will UEFA's New Spending Regulations Affect Manchester City?

Following the effect of the pandemic on European football, the continent’s football governing body, UEFA, has rolled out a new set of rules to regulate spending. This has been done in conjunction with the European Clubs Association (ECA) with the sole aim of making European football more sustainable. The...
UEFA
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Burnley

Did the Blues deserve to lose again on Wednesday night; manager Frank Lampard’s seventh reverse in nine premier league matches? It’s a tough question to answer. The team overcame a nervy opening to battle back from adversity and into a half-time lead, which they retained until Jay Rodriguez fired home for the hosts in the 57th minute. They rebounded following this setback - inflicted via some chaotic defending - and subsequently faced only a pot-shot from Maxwel Cornet, stopped easily by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, before the Ivorian scored the decisive goal with five minutes of regulation time remaining. In between Burnley’s second half strikes, the visitors had dominated play and attempted nine shots at Nick Pope’s goal - though Sean Dyche’s disciplined outfit blocked five of them. Thereafter, substitute Salomon Rondon still had a chance to salvage a point for the Toffees, firing wide from 15 yards in added time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast. Kevin Friend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
US News and World Report

Perfect Day for Tottenham in Premier League's Top-4 Fight

It was a Premier League day that could hardly have gone any better for Tottenham. With its 4-0 win at Aston Villa — inspired by Son Heung-min's hat trick — and losses for both Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham became favorite to claim the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brentford 2-0 West Ham: Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo dent Hammers European bid

Brentford all but guaranteed another season of Premier League football after completing a first league double over West Ham in 68 years with a 2-0 victory. After spurning a host of chances in a goalless first half, Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock three minutes after the break when he unerringly dispatched Ivan Toney's precise through pass.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Norwich, Leicester and Brentford claim wins

Follow Manchester City v Liverpool live here. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaks to BBC MOTD: "The damage was done in the first half with the way we entered into the game. "We gave ourselves too much to climb in the second half. In the second half we put more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “It Was Like A Boxing Fight”

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City tonight proved to be everything we expected it to be. There were chances at both ends, excellent goals, last-ditch tackles, tactical fouls, and desperate defending. There were nervy moments throughout and the match felt like it was resting on a knife’s edge for the full 90 minutes; capable of leaning one way or the other at any time but never actually tilting to either side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Stand down: The beginning of the end for Roker Park

The Lads play against Oxford United at their infamous three-sided Kassam Stadium this weekend. Grounds that are without a full complement of stands can take some getting used to, and whilst this is something that Sunderland fans have not had to deal with too much over the years, supporters of a certain age did get a taste of it in 1982 following the discovery of structural problems at Roker Park.
SOCCER

