ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

According to Wall Street, these are the 4 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy in 2022

By Riddhima Chakraborty
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

With surging oil and gas prices, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to balloon, making the prospects bright for the EV charging industry. Wall Street analysts recommend buying EV charging stocks Wallbox (WBX), ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE), Volta (VLTA), and Beam Global (BEEM), which are well-positioned to rally in the coming months. Read on.

While global logistical hindrances keep intensifying with the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, the U.S. Congress has passed a bill to ban oil and gas imports from Russia . This is expected to keep oil and gas prices well above normal levels for an extended period. As a result, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to rise significantly, making the prospects bright for charging solutions providers.

In addition, the Biden administration’s b ipartisan infrastructure bill has allotted $5 billion to build a national EV charging network, which should drive the industry’s growth further. According to Emergen Research, the global EV charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at a 38.6% CAGR through 2030.

Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts recommend buying EV charging stocks Wallbox N.V. ( WBX ), ADS-TEC Energy PLC ( ADSE ), Volta Inc. ( VLTA ), and Beam Global ( BEEM ), which are well-positioned to deliver significant upside in the coming months.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Wallbox N.V. ( WBX )

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, WBX, a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationships with the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions worldwide for residential, semi-public, and public use.

On March 16, 2022, Enric Asuncion, WBX’s CEO, said, “2021 was a pivotal year for us–we became a public company, launched new award-winning products, formed strategic commercial partnerships and expanded into almost 100 markets, all whilst maintaining our focus on constant innovation.”

WBX’s revenue came in at $31.33 million for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 165% year-over-year. Its cash and cash equivalents were $129.01 million for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $27.41 million, for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020. Also, its financial investments were $64.56 million, versus $294,000 for the prior-year period.

Analysts expect WBX’s revenue to grow 154.7% year-over-year to $220.25 million in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to increase by 56.2% in 2023. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 22.6% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $12.22. Both the analysts rating the stock have rated it Buy. They expect the stock to hit $20.50 in the near term, which indicates a potential 67.8% upside.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC ( ADSE )

Based in Dublin, Ireland, ADSE, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. Its applications are manifold in mobility, industry, commerce, infrastructure, and residential.

On Dec. 23, 2021, ADSE announced its business combination with European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Thomas Speidel, ADSE’s founder and CEO, said, “We have already delivered hundreds of battery-buffered ChargeBox platforms, and are rapidly expanding our reach to meet the ever-growing need for ultra-fast charging capabilities and deliver charging speeds that would otherwise not be possible everywhere on existing grids.”

ADSE’s revenue is expected to be $94.10 million in 2022, representing a 111.5% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is  expected to increase by 15.4% in 2022. The stock closed yesterday’s session at $7.04. The sole analyst rating the stock has rated it Buy. The price target of $14.00 indicates a potential 98.9% upside.

Volta Inc. ( VLTA )

New York City’s VLTA operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. The company has installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states.

On Feb. 14, 2022, VLTA announced the expansion of its collaboration with Walgreens to target installing 1,000 DC (direct current) fast charging stalls at more than 500 Walgreens throughout the U.S. Scott Mercer, VLTA’s founder and CEO, said, “As we expand our DC Fast charging presence across the country, Walgreens is an ideal match for faster forms of Volta charging given the average time a Walgreens shopper typically spends in-store.”

For the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, VLTA’s total revenues came in at $8.49 million, up 77.1% year-over-year. Its cash and cash equivalents were  $331.25 million for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $58.81 million for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020. Its total current assets came in at $363.41 million, compared to $81.65 million also for the same period in the prior year.

For its fiscal year 2022, analysts expect VLTA’s revenue to be $76.64 million, representing a 136.5% year-over-year rise. Its EPS is expected to increase 55.4% in 2022. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $3.10. Among the five analysts that rated the stock, two rated it Buy, and three rated it Hold. The consensus price target of $7.40 indicates a potential 138.7% upside .

Beam Global ( BEEM )

BEEM, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. BEEM is headquartered in San Diego, Calif.

On Feb. 23, 2022, BEEM announced its agreement to purchase AllCell Technologies. BEEM’s CEO Desmond Wheatley said, “This acquisition deepens and widens the moat around our first-to-market leadership position in several rapidly growing and very large markets.”

BEEM’s revenues came in at $3.49 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, up 58.5% year-over-year. Its net loss came in at $2.02 million, compared to a $2.34 million loss in the year-ago period. Moreover, its loss per share came in at $0.22 compared to a $0.31 loss per share in the prior-year period.

BEEM’s revenue is expected to be  $42.97 million, increasing at the rate of 127.6% in 2023. Its EPS is also estimated to increase by 104.4% to $0.03 in 2023. The stock gained 68.9% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $24.75. Of the three Wall Street analysts that rated the stock, one rated it Buy, and two rated it Hold. The $50.00 consensus price target indicates a potential 102% upside.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

WBX shares were trading at $12.10 per share on Friday morning, down $0.12 (-0.98%). Year-to-date, WBX has declined -25.95%, versus a -5.73% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p29Cn_0f3SCY1W00

Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics , she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries.

More...

The post According to Wall Street, these are the 4 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy in 2022 appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Energy Management#New York City#Energy Systems#Vehicles#Ev#Wbx#Adse#Beam Global#The U S Congress#Emergen Research#Cagr#Wallbox N V#Volta Inc#Vlta#Electric Vehicle Ind
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walgreens
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest Lasting Car On The Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy