The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy can establish himself as the favorite for the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course. The winner of last year's Kentucky Jockey Club, Smile Happy can overtake Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter as the leading contender for Run for the Roses with an impressive victory. Smile Happy is the 9-5 favorite in the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The Chad Brown-trained Zandon is 5-2 in the 12-horse 2022 Blue Grass Stakes field, while the Todd Pletcher-trained Emmanuel next in the Blue Grass Stakes 2022 odds at 9-2.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO