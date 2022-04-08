Charles Martin McIntyre, 62

September 4, 1940 - February 5, 2022 - Charles Robert Barr III, Charlie to his friends, passed peacefully in his sleep on February 5, 2022 at the age of 81. Charles Robert Barr III, Charlie to his friends, passed peacefully in his sleep on February 5, 2022 at the age of 81. Born in Bremerton, WA. to Betty and Charles R. Barr, Jr. on September 4, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 46 yrs., Constance A Barr; daughters, Sydney Barr and RoseAnne Lawrence; son, Joseph Barr, son-in-law, Erik Lawrence; grandchildren, Adam, Benjamin, and Athena Lawrence, Ian, Sean, and Heidi Barr. As well as his older sister, Janet Christiansen.
