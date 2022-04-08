ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK defends Ukraine refugee policy amid anger at slow pace

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cliX5_0f3S8eOx00

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Friday defended its Ukraine refugee policy but acknowledged there had been frustrating delays after disclosing that only 12,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have arrived in the U.K.

Government figures showed that of the total number of arrivals, only 1,200 came as part of the Homes for Ukraine program set up to match refuges with volunteer hosts. The other 10,800 came to join family members in Britain.

In comparison, neighboring Ireland, which has one tenth the U.K. population, has already taken in more than 20,000 refugees from the war in Ukraine.

About 200,000 people and groups in the U.K. have offered to accommodate Ukrainians as part of Homes for Ukraine. Some say they have never heard back, while others report slow progress navigating red tape and the checks the government is conducting on volunteer hosts.

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon accused the government of “choosing control over compassion” and said Britons who are prepared to open up their homes have been left feeling “angry and frustrated that their gesture of support has been lost into a web of bureaucracy and chaos.”

Opposition parties and refugee groups also have criticized the Conservative government for insisting on visas for Ukrainians, which many countries in Europe and waived.

The government says visa checks are needed to ensure people are who they say there are. It said that as of Thursday, about 79,800 applications had been submitted and 40,900 visas had been granted.

“The whole process is taking far too long. Complicated visa schemes have delayed or deterred many people from seeking safety in the U.K,” said Alex Fraser, director of refugee support at the British Red Cross.

Richard Harrington, appointed the U.K.’s new refugee minister a month ago, this week conceded that the program had got off to a ”slow and bureaucratic” start.

Home Secretary Priti Patel acknowledged feeling “frustration” and said she was working to streamline the process. But she defended the visa rules.

“We want to give people the status and security of coming to our country along with the warm welcome,” Patel told the BBC. “We have to ensure that they are protected and safeguarded in the United Kingdom as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine: Hundreds offer refugees homes on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man community's desire to give a safe haven to Ukrainian refugees is "so strong", the deputy chief minister has said. Jane Poole-Wilson told Tynwald that more than 250 people had offered their homes and other support to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Her message came after...
WORLD
The Independent

Scottish Government brands Homes for Ukraine scheme ‘unacceptable’ on visa count

The UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded “unacceptable” and “inadequate” after it emerged just 570 visas relating to Scottish sponsors have been issued.Data published on Friday showed that 43,600 applications have been made by Ukrainians seeking safety from the ongoing war in their home country.Of those, the Home Office has issued 570 visas for refugees to stay in Scotland – and just 40 were under Scotland’s “super sponsor” arrangements.Neil Gray, the Scottish Government’s minister with special responsibility for refugees and Ukraine, said the situation was “simply unacceptable” and reflected the UK Government’s delay in processing applications.The slow...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Government Of Ukraine#Visas#Ap#British#Ukrainians#The Homes For Ukraine#Refugee Council#Britons#Conservative
The Independent

Couple helping refugees at Poland border ‘had no idea it would be this horrific’

A couple from Hampshire who travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to offer assistance to war refugees said “we have found it to be absolutely traumatic but absolutely rewarding in equal measure”.Laura Rice, 62, and her husband Ken, 65, from Andover, decided to fill their motorhome up with donations before going to help people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.Since then they have been working as volunteers at a refugee centre in the south eastern city of Przemysl, Poland, on the site of a former Tesco, where Mrs Rice said the temperatures have dropped as low as -7C.“The...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian refugees arriving in UK are being declared homeless because some fleeing war on family visas are not offered any council accommodation when relatives have nowhere to put them

Ukrainians refugees are being forced to register as homeless upon arriving in Britain because their relatives don't have enough space and the government isn't offering them alternative accommodation, it has emerged. The refugees have been granted visas on the UK family scheme but their relatives in Britain do not have...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Ukrainian schoolboy brothers who fled to UK from war-torn Kyiv tell of their joy as they spend their first day as pupils at school in east London

Two Ukrainian brothers, who fled Kyiv on the day Russian forces invaded their country last month, have spent their first day as pupils at a UK school in east London. The Kyrychenko family boys - Vlad, 14 and Roman, 12 - have said they can't wait to make new friends and join the football team at Cumberland Community School in Forest Gate even though they miss their home.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Spanish tourist board U-TURNS on its announcement that the country was opening up for unvaccinated Brits

The Spanish tourist board in London has spectacularly U-turned on its announcement yesterday morning that the country will open up to unvaccinated British holidaymakers. The board declared Spain would open up to all UK travellers - including the unvaccinated - with no restrictions, provided passengers could provide a negative pre-departure test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

In Krakow rail station, Ukraine war refugees find care amid chaos

KRAKOW, Poland, March 20 (Reuters) - It's 11:30 a.m. at Krakow Main Station and Ruslana Shtuka is desperate for some fresh air. She and her friend, Anya Pariy, are Ukrainian refugees who've spent the last hour sorting through cardboard boxes full of children's clothing in a dim tent just outside the train terminal of Poland's second city.
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain’s ‘desperate’ middle-class are turning to food banks

Food bank bosses say a growing number of middle-class Britons are coming to them in “desperate” need of help, as chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged to rethink his offer to families struggling with the cost of living crisis.Charity chiefs told The Independent they had seen a surprising rise in people with full-time jobs who cannot cope with rising energy bills and food prices – and expect the trend to get worse.“We’re getting middle-class parents coming to us in a way we’ve never seen before,” said William McGranaghan, manager at the Dad’s House food bank in London’s West Brompton area....
CHARITIES
BBC

Afghanistan: Asylum seeker waits for decision over UK refugee claim

An asylum seeker who fled Afghanistan after being shot at by the Taliban fears his family is being put in danger by the delay deciding his claim. Mohammed, whose name has been changed, was forced to leave the country in 2021 without his wife and children when his life was threatened.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK-based couple rent entire Polish hotel to create hub for Ukrainian refugees

A UK-based couple have hired out an entire hotel in Poland to create a hub for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Jakub and Gosia Golata, who immigrated to the UK in 2004, have teamed up with the Polish arm of the Sue Ryder charity to take over the Park Hotel Tryszczyn near Bydgoszcz, where Ukrainians can come to stay while they are placed with local host families.Mr Golata, 42, told the PA news agency he was keen to take immediate action because help was not getting to the right places quickly enough.He said: “We cannot carry on keep drinking...
WORLD
deseret.com

Thousands of Afghan refugees are still waiting for housing

In August 2021, the Taliban seized Afghanistan, bringing an end to the country's 20-year involvement with the United States. Thousands of residents fled the country in hopes of finding safety away from the Taliban’s control, according to The New York Times. Many people displaced due to conflict in Afghanistan...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Standing ovation as woman speaks of war 'agony'

A Ukrainian refugee has told councillors a part of her "dies in agony" everyday as she watches horrors unfolding in her home country. Anastaysia Manina fled Ukraine with her five-year-old daughter following the Russian invasion to seek safety with her mother who lives in Hull. On Thursday she received a...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Bishop’s ‘rage’ at Government policy on refugees fleeing Ukraine

The Bishop of Dover has criticised the Government’s policy for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.In comments to the Canterbury Diocesan Synod, Rose Hudson-Wilkin spoke of her rage and frustration at the Russian invasion and its impact on the people of Ukraine.Calling on people to provide aid and sanctuary to refugees, she said: “We see on our screens the plight of the people of Ukraine. And I want to tell you this, that deep inside me there has been a rage.“And what is interesting to me is that there is a real conversation about how we receive these two million...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine: My hopes to host refugees delayed by UK government

The UK government has been "appallingly slow" in helping people take in refugees from Ukraine, a woman who has offered her home has said. Fran Bowhay, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said the government was "always behind the curve". Through the UK government's newly launched "Homes for Ukraine" scheme, anyone in the...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy