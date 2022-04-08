ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 2 days ago
The Toronto Raptors (47-33) welcome the Houston Rockets (20-60) to Scotiabank Arena Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Rockets vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Rockets are coming off a 118-105 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, covering as 17-point underdogs. The Rockets have covered two straight games and 3-2 against the spread (ATS) over a five-game losing skid.

Houston will be without its leading scorer, C Christian Wood. It’ll be led by the dynamic, young backcourt of G Jalen Green and G Kevin Porter Jr. It has covered five of its last seven outings.

Toronto is 6-2 ATS over its last eight contests and is an impressive 47-33 ATS on the season. Toronto is led by F Pascal Siakam, who averages 22.7 points per game.

The Raptors can still jump up or down in the rankings, so a win will be necessary to secure the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto is 7-1 straight up over its last eight games.

Rockets at Raptors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rockets +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Raptors -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rockets +11.5 (-115) | Raptors -11.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Rockets at Raptors key injuries

Rockets

  • G Eric Gordon (groin) out
  • G Dennis Schroder (shoulder) out
  • C Christian Wood (hamstring) out

Raptors (not officially submitted)

  • F OG Anunoby (quad) questionable

Rockets at Raptors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 120, Rockets 112

PASS.

There’s no chance one should consider a -900 favorite, especially considering Houston has young guns that should play competitively. Similarly, Houston at +570 has little value.

LEAN to the ROCKETS +11.5 (-115).

Houston has covered two straight games, both as a double-digit underdog. It has covered its last three contests in which the spread has been at 9 or more points. The Rockets are keeping games close despite that they aren’t winning.

While many teams, like Los Angeles, have laid down, the Rockets haven’t. Although Wood is out, their next two leading scorers are both expected to play.

Houston’s main issue this season has been defensive. Despite being the current five-seed in the East the Raptors are 14th in offensive rating. This may be ideal for the Rockets and could minimize how their weakness is exploited.

The difference in pace could be the difference-maker. Houston ranks second and Toronto 27th, and I expect the Rockets to get some easy buckets with Porter Jr. and Green likely to run more often with veterans out.

BET the OVER 228.5 (-110).

The Rockets are going to push the pace, and they’ve been doing just that as of late. Houston is 4-1 O/U over its last five games, all of which had projected totals over 230 points.

While Toronto’s strength is defensive, the more important aspect for the Raptors is that their offensive rebounding will shred the Rockets.

Toronto is second in offensive rebounding rate while Houston sits 25th in defensive rebounding. The Raptors are 2-1 O/U over their last three games. They’ve scored 118 or more in their last two outings.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

