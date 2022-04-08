ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week

By Johnny Thrash
 2 days ago
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember, these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never...

Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for Burger King theft suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives need your help in identifying the following individual in reference to a theft. The theft occurred at the downtown Wichita Falls Burger King location. If you have any information, you can contact Detective arias at (940) 761-7762 or you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fatal Oklaunion wreck victim identified

OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of the fatal Oklaunion wreck that happened on April 4 has been identified by DPS. Keith Agustus Francis, 28, was killed Monday in the major wreck involving a semi-truck and a car around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 287 near Oklaunion. According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing […]
OKLAUNION, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man charged with molesting 10-year-old in 2018

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with molesting a 10-year-old girl in 2018 and police investigators say during the investigation they learned of a case from 2012 in which they say the same man was listed a suspect in a case involving another victim. Heron Mora is charged with one […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

