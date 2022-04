As hardware and performance continue to improve, the lines between laptop and tablet are starting to blur. Particularly on models like the latest fifth-gen iPad Air, which comes equipped with Apple's M1 processor, the same series found in its MacBooks. This sleek, versatile tablet hit shelves last month, and as of this morning, it's already being discounted. Right now, you can save $70 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, but only in the space gray color, at $679 at both Amazon and Walmart. If you prefer the 64GB, Amazon has it down to $570, which is $29 less than at Apple.

