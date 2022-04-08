Partners to team in OU ‘gamification’

Michael F. Price, OU benefactor and business college namesake, dies at 70 after lengthy illness. Michael F. Price, a 1973 OU business administration graduate and successful investor, died Sunday, March 13. Price, 70, died peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, according to Bloomberg. OU President Joseph Harroz said in a release that Price was an extraordinary friend and benefactor, and his generosity transformed OU at the College of Business and across campus. Price made a historic $18 million gift to the College of Business Administration in 1997, which led to the OU Board of Regents naming the college after him. The gift was the largest single gift to a public university and higher education institution in Oklahoma at the time.

NORMAN, OK ・ 21 DAYS AGO