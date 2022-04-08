ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Biden ‘I Did That’ Sticker on Gas Pump [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He was arrested for allegedly putting stickers on private property. A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he allegedly put Anti-Biden stickers on gas pumps at a gas station. Chances are you have seen these stickers around Acadiana...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Hacking Fuel Pumps and Lowering Cost of Gas to Pennies

People are finding more and more ways to steal gas as prices continue to skyrocket. WFLA reports that four Florida men were arrested this week for installing a tool—or “pulsators”—on gas pumps that cuts the prices of fuel. The alleged thefts took place earlier this month at a Circle K in Lutz, where state officials apprehended Marlon Rosel-Rodriguez and Yordan Diaz Benitez, and a Circle K in Lakeland, where Yulier Garcia-Martinez and Rogelio Llarena were arrested.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Cameras Capture Fiery Crash Involving Suspected Impaired Driver In North Metro

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park. RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames. There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating. Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
Classic Rock 105.1

Man Allegedly Got 90 COVID Shots So He Could Sell Forged Vaccination Cards

If there was anyone who could be the poster child for the safety of COVID vaccines, it could be the man who has reportedly gotten 90 jabs. According to ABC News, a German man whose name was not released due to privacy laws reportedly had himself vaccinated 90 times so that he could sell vaccination cards with legit batch numbers to those who didn't want to get the shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#One Gas#Gas Station#Caught On Camera#Anti Biden
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Kingsessing Restaurant Owner Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a store owner shot an armed robbery suspect in Kingsessing. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Chester Avenue. Investigators say a man attempted to rob a Chinese takeout restaurant. They say the owner shot the 25-year-old suspect in the elbow. The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Classic Rock 105.1

Opelousas Police Make Second Arrest in Fatal Armed Robbery Case

A Deridder man has been brought back to Opelousas as local authorities believe he played a key role in the armed robbery and death of a local man. KPEL News reported 26-year-old Corey "CJ" Rosette was found dead in a home on Nicole Lane on February 14th after OPD officers did a welfare check at the request of family members who had not seen him since Friday, February 11th. Investigators say he was shot to death.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy